Police: Church burglars caught after getting stuck in mud

Ellisville, Miss. (WDAM) - Two men accused of burglarizing a church in Ellisville were arrested Thursday. Police said a car stuck in the mud behind the church led investigators to the suspects.
Ellisville police officers received a call Thursday about a suspicious vehicle behind Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. Officers arrived at the scene and found a silver car stuck in the mud.
A news release from the Ellisville Police Department said officers found that a window to the church had been broken out and items were missing from inside.
While investigating the scene, Lt. Scott Wuertz found evidence that the people who got the car stuck behind the church were responsible for the break-in.
JaQuan Rashad Tillman, 19, and Javion Rashad Tillman, 19, were arrested at the scene. The two are being charged with burglary to a church and are scheduled to have bond hearings at 2 p.m. Friday.
The burglary to a church charge carries an enhanced penalty, with prison time of up to 15 years if convicted.
