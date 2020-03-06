Petal Chamber hosts candidate forum for alderman-at-large election

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal voters heard from most of the candidates running in a special election for alderman-at-large Thursday night.
Six of the seven candidates that will be on the ballot for the March 17 election took part in a forum at the Petal Civic Center.
That election is being held to fill the vacant seat of former alderman-at-large William King, who retired.
The candidates answered several question from the voters.
The forum was hosted by the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce.
“I know we’re all concentrated now on national elections, but the truth is, what really matters to us and what affects us most in our daily life, is what goes on here, locally,” said Valerie Wilson, executive director of the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce. “These local elections really have an impact on our lives.”
The candidates who participated were John Brady Amacker, Drew Brickson, Larry (L.C.) Carraway, Jeffrey Ginn, Mike Lott and Ann McWilliams.
Candidate Jeff Sapp did not attend.
You can watch the full forum below:
