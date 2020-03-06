Local caregiver honored for her compassion

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A local Pine Belt caregiver is being honored for the love and compassion she shows others.
With a love for people, Azalea White spends most days with her client better known as her friend, Bonnie Pounds.
“I love taking care of folks it’s just in my nature to do," said White. "To see the smile on their face when they tell you, thank you, I love hearing those words.”
Since 1992, White has spent her time as a caregiver, focusing her attention on the needs of others.
“We use the same hygienist at the dentist office and the hygienist calls us Thelma and Louise,” said Pounds.
“She takes me to the doctor appointments, we go shopping, visit friends and just stay busy," said Pounds. "It would take me so long to tell you everything I love about Azalea. If I was rating Azalea on a scale of one to ten, I would rate her as a ten plus.”
An honor that extends even further, the Heidelburg native was recently named the Home Instead Senior Care, Southeast Region CAREGiver of the Year. She won the award out of hundreds of candidates from several different states.
“Azalea is love in action. She is a servant of God and it’s just an honor to celebrate that,” said Anna Edenfield, co-owner of Home Instead Senior Care.
White will be recognized in April among seven other Home Instead Senior Care regional caregivers of the year from the United States and Canada. She will then be one of the eight nominees for the National Caregiver of the Year honor that will be named during the convention in Nebraska.
“She deserves it because Azalea is one of a kind and she is in a class of her own,” said Pounds.
“Unbelievable, I just couldn’t believe it," said White. "It just makes me feel good to see the smile on their face. I know the work I do is what they need and what they want because they tell me so. I just get a joy out of it.”
