Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has chosen a new director for the state Department of Human Services. Bob Anderson is a former assistant federal prosecutor and currently works for the state attorney general's office, investigating Medicaid fraud. A former Human Services director, John Davis, was one of six people indicted in February in an embezzlement scheme involving welfare money. Anderson said he will be a good steward of public money. He also said he understands what it's like to be on welfare. He said his own mother received aid for 18 months while he and his siblings were young.