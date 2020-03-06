Lady Eagles win home finale

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In the final basketball game of the season at Reed-Green Coliseum, the Lady Eagles turned to a veteran who’s played 124 contests in a black and gold uniform.
Senior Respect Leaphart’s basket with ten seconds to play broke a 55-55 tie between Southern Miss and Florida Atlantic – ultimately proving to be the game-winner in a 59-55 victory on Thursday night.
“We were going to Kelsey [Jones], we knew they would double [team] and we had Respect at the diagonal,” said USM women’s basketball coach Joye Lee-McNelis. “So instead, we ended up going to Alarie [Mayze] because Alarie’s man was stuck on Kelsey as well. And then Alarie was able to drive it and get to Respect. And what a great shot.”
Leaphart’s final bucket put the cap on a game-high 20 points as she nears USM’s 1,000-point club with 989 career points.
With the victory, USM moves to eighth place in the Conference USA standings with its regular season finale set for Saturday at 2 p.m. at UAB.
The C-USA Championships begin on Wednesday in Frisco, Texas.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.