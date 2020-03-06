Jones, PRCC’s fourth meeting is for Region 23 Title

CLINTON, Miss. (WDAM) - In three meetings with Pearl River Community College this season, Jones College has lost by a combined 16 points – the latter a 90-86 overtime loss in the MACJC Tournament.
The Bobcats get a fourth shot at the unbeaten Wildcats on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Region 23 Championship.
Jones notched its 20th win of the season on Thursday in a 79-69 defeat of Northwest Mississippi. SharDarrion Allen led the Bobcats with 18 points and 19 rebounds.
Coach Randy Bolden and company return to Mississippi College on Friday with hopes of dethroning the reigning Region 23 champs PRCC.
“That was our goal from day one, to play in this game,” Bolden said. “We definitely wanted to be here because our expectation was to win the region tournament. We got ourselves in that position to do it. So, we’re one game away so we’re looking forward to the game Friday. We’re just going to have to execute down the stretch. I think at this part of the season, execution is key. So, we just got to defend, we have to rebound and execute down the stretch. If we can do those things, I think we’ll have a good chance of winning.”
The No. 2 Wildcats cruised to their second straight Region 23 title game with a 81-54 victory over Hinds Community College.
St. John’s commit Isiah Moore paced Pearl River with 18 points and six rebounds. A win on Friday would make PRCC (27-0) the first MACJC team to qualify for the NJCAA Tournament with an unblemished record.
The Lady Bobcats seek their fourth straight Region 23 Championship on Friday at 5 p.m. when they battle Northwest Mississippi.
No. 10 Jones College took down LSU-Eunice 84-72 on Thursday behind Jatyjia Jones’ career-best 23 points and Destiny Haymer’s triple-double (21 points, ten rebounds, ten assists).
Jones (23-4) defeated the Lady Rangers 71-62 on February 25 during the MACJC Tournament.
