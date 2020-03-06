Jones Co. man wanted for failing to change address on sex offender registry

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a convicted sex offender who is accused of failing to change his address on the sex offender registry.
Timmy Wayne Robbins, 53, has an active arrest warrant for failure to register as a sex offender, according to JCSO.
According to the Mississippi Sex Offender Registry, Robbins was convicted in 1996 of indecent behavior with a juvenile in Louisiana. He has a Laurel address listed as his last known address in the registry.
If you know the whereabouts of Robbins, you are asked to contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147.
