FSCO makes felony drug arrest during traffic stop

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office made a drug arrest following a traffic stop in Petal Thursday night.
Roger Wayne Touchstone, 59, of Petal, was arrested around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Morriston Road and Kirkland Road.
During the arrest, a firearm, over $1,300 cash, a scale and several small bags of marijuana were recovered after deputies searched the vehicle.
Touchstone is being charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine. He was transported and booked into the Forrest County Correctional Facility.
