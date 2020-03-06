Former FCAHS band director pleads guilty to sexual battery

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Forrest County Agricultural High School teacher has pleaded guilty to sexual battery by someone in a position of trust or authority.
Lindsey Elizabeth Daniels, 29, entered the petition to plead guilty in the Forrest County Circuit Court on Monday. A sentencing is expected to be scheduled soon. She faces up to 30 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
Daniels served as FCAHS’s band director before being arrested by Forrest County deputies on a charge of child exploitation on March 29, 2019. The case was then presented to a grand jury and additional charges were added.
Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said Daniels was also charged with two counts of sexual battery and one count of child molestation after appearing for a show-cause hearing in Lamar County on April 30, 2019. She surrendered to Lamar County deputies the next day and was released on a $10,000 bond.
