First Alert: Beautiful and sunny for your Friday

We’re starting off your day with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 40s.
Today will be nice and sunny with highs will be in the mid 60s. Winds will be breezy at times, out of the north between 10-20 mph. Temperatures will fall into the mid 50s this evening with lows in the mid to low 30s overnight. Patchy frost will be possible.
Nice and sunny weather will be back tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s. Lows will be in the upper 30s by Sunday morning.
Sunday will be nice too with highs in the low 70s with sunny.
Clouds will move back in on Monday before our next system swings though on Tuesday and Wednesday. This will bring us more scattered thunderstorms for the middle to late next week.
