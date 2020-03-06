City of Hattiesburg launches anti-litter campaign

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker, along with council members and community partners, launched the city’s anti-littering campaign, “Don’t Be a Litterburg,” and kicked off Hattiesburg’s celebration of a national initiative - The Great American Cleanup.
Both of these play a vital role in keeping Hattiesburg a clean city.
The event included remarks made by Mayor Toby Barker and Councilwoman Mary Dryden.
“Don’t throw trash out of your car, pick up litter when you see it and be sure to recycle” Mayor Barker said, “We want to be a premier city in the gulf south and a premier city has to be a clean city.”
The press conference was followed by approximately 40 employees at Merchants Food Service picking up litter along Edwards Street and its neighborhoods.
