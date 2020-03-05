USM’s Bower Academic Center receives donation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Bower Academic Center and Financial Literacy Program at the University of Southern Mississippi received a donation of $150,000 from The First, a National Banking Association.
The money will be used to help complete the construction of the school’s academic center, which is currently being built in the Cook Library on school’s Hattiesburg campus.
In addition, The First will begin a financial literacy program for all Southern Miss student-athletes. Jeremy McClain, Director of Athletics, says that teaching the students about their personal finances is one of their top priorities.
“The objective we have for our student athletes is to try to help them be prepared for life, it’s not just about wins and losses, it’s not just about even GPAs or graduation, it’s about how to invest their money, how to spend wisely,” said McClain. “I think all those things are important in the development of our student athletes and so we’re very thankful for the opportunity to move the needle in that regard.”
When completed, the Bower Academic Center will include 18,000 square feet, up from 3,500 square feet in its current location from the West Side of M.M. Roberts Stadium.
Plans are to also provide office staff for the athletics’ academic staff, a private study and tutoring rooms. It will include a computer lab, a large open space for studying and a conference room for meetings for job interviews and recruiting visits.
Total cost for the construction is expected to cost around $1.7 million using private funds.
