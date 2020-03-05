USM holds annual Economic Outlook Forum

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi hosted its annual Economic Outlook Forum on Thursday on the Hattiesburg campus.
The event brought together experts from banking, finance and academia to explore issues related to the economic outlook for 2020.
Hoppy Cole, President and CEO of The First Bancshares, says while the markets have been rattled recently, the future for businesses still looks bright.
“I think generally what we see as a bank, is that things are pretty healthy, if you get down to Main Street, businesses are fairly healthy, economic activity is good,” Cole said. “We run our businesses, and I suspect most businesses run their businesses with a long view, it’s hard to try to time the markets and we try not to get caught up in what we view is short term cycles, and so in the long view, the markets, particularly the markets in the southeast are benefiting from that.”
The event was held at the Thad Cochran Center and was attended by over 300 people.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.