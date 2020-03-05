USM holds annual Economic Outlook Forum

“I think generally what we see as a bank, is that things are pretty healthy, if you get down to Main Street, businesses are fairly healthy, economic activity is good,” Cole said. “We run our businesses, and I suspect most businesses run their businesses with a long view, it’s hard to try to time the markets and we try not to get caught up in what we view is short term cycles, and so in the long view, the markets, particularly the markets in the southeast are benefiting from that.”