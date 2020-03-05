Search underway after fugitive fights off three Stone Co. deputies, say authorities

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities in Stone County are looking for a man wanted out of Florida after he fought off three deputies and fled.
Stone County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified by Florida authorities Wednesday that 34-year-old Jessie Hughes was believed to be at an address near East McHenry and South Walker roads.
When deputies went to the house, Lt. Amanda Schonewitz said they found Hughes but he was able to fight off three deputies by hand and run away. No one was injured in the scuffle and no weapons were used, said Schonewitz.
Deputies searched the area Wednesday night, using dogs to hunt nearby woods and looking in cars and homes.
Hughes is wanted on drug charges out of Florida. He is described as being 6-foot-3-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, and having brown hair and green eyes.
He should be considered dangerous.
If you have any information on Hughes, contact the Stone County Sheriff’s Department at 601-928-3191 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
