NW State seeks revenge on Central Ark.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Demons are led by Chudier Bile and Nikos Chougkaz. Bile is averaging 14 points and 7.4 rebounds while Chougkaz is putting up 8.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. The Bears have been led by juniors Rylan Bergersen and Hayden Koval, who are scoring 15.5 and 12 per game, respectively.CLUTCH CHUDIER: Bile has connected on 36.1 percent of the 83 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 74 percent of his free throws this season.