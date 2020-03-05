No charges in case of racially offensive doll thrown at Mardi Gras parade

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - No charges will be filed in connection to the racially offensive doll thrown at the Krewe of Nereids parade in Waveland, according to Bay St. Louis officials.
Police said the investigation revealed no state statutes or city ordinances were violated and there was no intent of hatred.
Police said the doll was thrown by a white man who is not a resident of the coastal counties. The doll was received by a young black girl whose family reported the doll had a Mardi Gras bead wrapped around its neck and that indicated racial hatred.
Investigation revealed assorted stuffed dolls and animals were all hanging by beads prior to being thrown.
The Bay St. Louis Police Department obtained statements from the complainant, witnesses and parade participants, which were conflicting.
Police said the department has not received any additional complaints regarding inappropriate, indecent or racially-motivated acts.
Police have given all information obtained in the investigation to the FBI.
