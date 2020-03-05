MEC makes stop in Laurel for ‘Better, Brighter Mississippi’ tour

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Economic Council is out in full force, touring the state to get input from communities and listening to their opinions on economic issues.
“Not everyone can get to Jackson,” said MEC President and CEO Scott Waller. “This gives us a chance to get out and talk with our members that we have here in Laurel and other parts of the state that lets us get feedback from them on issues we are working on to make sure they agree with this being an and how we can move forward.”
The MEC is a private, nonprofit organization that strives to create a pro-growth, pro-business environment that helps job creation across the state. This tour is something the council goes on every year.
“We’ve seen vast improvements, especially in education, in terms of how we are structured and our workforce development across the state,” Waller said. “What I want them to take away is, while we’ve had those successes, we are not where we need to be. We are not where we want to be. The goal is to have them aware of this so that they can be a part of helping us determine what our next steps are to improve Mississippi’s economy.”
The tour focuses on enhancing the state’s image, economic development and growth.
“We ask questions using an electronic polling process,” Waller said. “We are able to take the results of those questions back and compile them and actually use them while talking to legislative leaders about key issues and say here is what we’re seeing across the state from the membership meetings on how people view the issues and why it’s important for us to address it.”
This was just one stop of 18 on the tour. The MEC will be hosting a meeting in Hancock County next week.
