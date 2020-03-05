Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MOVIE EFFECTS JOBS
Movie effects company expands in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A company that produces visual effects for major movies and TV shows has expanded in Baton Rouge. Gov. John Bel Edwards says in a news release that the company, Crafty Apes, will create at least of six permanent jobs with an average annual salary of more than $116,500, plus benefits. Edwards credits the Louisiana Entertainment Job Creation Program for the expansion. The program provides an employer in the industry a 15% payroll tax credit for jobs paying $45,000 or more annually. The credit increases to 20% for new jobs paying more than $66,000 annually.
FOOD STAMPS-LOUISIANA
Louisiana estimates 31K impacted by new food stamp work rule
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's social services agency says as many as 31,000 of the state's food stamp recipients could lose their benefits under a new Trump administration rule starting April 1. The rule enacts stricter work requirements. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services will be contacting the affected people who receive food aid through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program with information about how they can continue getting assistance. Food stamp recipients in 14 parishes won't be affected because they had unemployment rates significantly higher than the national average. But nearly 4% of the state's 810,000 food stamp recipients are estimated to fall under the new restrictions that affect childless adults ages 18 to 49.
SUPREME COURT-ABORTION
Supreme Court divided in 1st big abortion case of Trump era
WASHINGTON (AP) — A seemingly divided Supreme Court struggled with its first major abortion case of the Trump era, leaving Chief Justice John Roberts as the likely deciding vote.e. Roberts did not say enough to tip his hand in an hour of spirited arguments at the high court Wednesday. The court's election-year look at a Louisiana dispute could reveal how willing the more conservative court is to roll back abortion rights. A decision should come by late June. The outcome could have huge consequences at a time when several states have passed laws, being challenged in the courts, that would ban abortions as early as six weeks.
ROBERT DURST-MURDER TRIAL
'Bob Durst killed his wife,' prosecutor says at his trial
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Real estate heir Robert Durst has never been charged in the 1982 New York disappearance of his wife, who was later declared dead. Yet on Wednesday in a Los Angeles courtroom, an prosecutor repeatedly told a jury that he killed her. Durst is charged only with the murder in 2000 of his friend Susan Berman, but prosecutors are allowed to present evidence that he also killed wife Kathie 19 years earlier. They allege Durst shot Berman because she was about to talk to New York police about the death of Kathie Durst, who Robert Durst had told her he killed.
GULF OF MEXICO RESEARCH SHIP
Keel laid for research ship named after civil rights leader
HOUMA, La. (AP) — A Mississippi civil rights physician was honored during a ceremony in Louisiana marking the construction of a research vessel named after him. A keel-laying ceremony was held Tuesday to recognize the construction start of Research Vessel Gilbert R. Mason, named after Dr. Gilbert R. Mason Sr. Mason died in 2006. He helped integrate Biloxi public schools in Mississippi and desegregate Biloxi beaches. The $106 million vessel is 200-feet long and will accommodate a crew of 29 to sea for 21 days. The ship will dock at the Houma Navigation Canal or in Gulfport, Mississippi. The R.V. Gilbert R. Mason is scheduled to be completed in 2023.
ACCIDENTAL FATAL SHOOTING
Louisiana man gets weekends in jail in friend's shooting
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana man has been sentenced to probation and weekends in jail in the accidental fatal shooting of his longtime friend. News outlets report that an Orleans Parish judge sentenced 31-year-old Christopher Lemley Tuesday to two years of probation, 15 weekends in jail and one year of house arrest on his negligent homicide charge. The widow of 31-year-old Jonathan Smith initially sought the maximum sentence of five years for Lemley, but the two embraced in court following his sentencing and shared words of forgiveness. New Orleans police said in September that Lemley had been admiring another man’s pistol at a gathering when he inadvertently pulled the trigger and struck Smith.
DWI CRASH-STATE REP
Ascension Parish state rep arrested, accused of DWI
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana state representative was arrested and accused of driving while intoxicated after she rear-ended another vehicle. Ascension Parish Republican State Rep. Donna "Kathy" Edmonston was arrested Tuesday and charged with DWI and careless operation. Edmonston was elected to the House of Representatives District 88 in November, beating Brandon Trosclair in a runoff election. State police say Edmonston was approaching a traffic light that had just turned green when she hit the vehicle in front of her. Police say Edmonston had a faint odor of alcohol on her breath. Her blood alcohol level was 0.143%, which is significantly over the legal 0.008% limit. It's unclear whether Edmonston has an attorney.
ELECTION 2020-LOUISIANA CONGRESS
GOP state lawmaker to run for Louisiana congressional seat
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker who helped lead clashes with Gov. John Bel Edwards last term is running for Louisiana's 5th District congressional seat. Rep. Lance Harris of Alexandria announced his entrance into the race Wednesday. The announcement came a week after Republican incumbent Ralph Abraham said he wouldn't seek a fourth term representing the district that includes northeast and much of central Louisiana. Harris is in his third term. He was the House's GOP delegation leader for seven years and took a prominent role last term as a leader of House conservatives' opposition to the Democratic governor's tax and budget policies. The candidate signup period for the Nov. 3 congressional election will be held in mid-July. Two other contenders have announced campaigns.