Lamar Co. School District donates $20K to United Way for books

“I was blessed to grow up in a home where books were plentiful and well-worn. My family valued education and believed that it all started with reading,” said Tess Smith, superintendent of education for Lamar County School District. “I love to see our little ones with books in their hands. I want a book in the hand of every child. The Dolly Parton Imagination Library will help us do just that with children in Lamar County.”