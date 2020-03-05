Lamar Co. School District donates $20K to United Way for books

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County School District is helping United Way of Southeast Mississippi provide free books for children in the county.
The district donated $20,000 to provide books through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which mails a free age-appropriate book to enrolled children up to 5 years of age each month.
The donation was possible because of donors who participated in the Early Learning Collaborative state tax credit to support Lamar County School District pre-K programs.
“I was blessed to grow up in a home where books were plentiful and well-worn. My family valued education and believed that it all started with reading,” said Tess Smith, superintendent of education for Lamar County School District. “I love to see our little ones with books in their hands. I want a book in the hand of every child. The Dolly Parton Imagination Library will help us do just that with children in Lamar County.”
“We are thrilled to serve as the host of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Hattiesburg," said Tracie Fowler, president/CEO of United Way of Southeast Mississippi. "Research shows that the most successful way to improve reading achievement is to increase a child’s access to books. At UWSEMS, reading literacy is a top priority.”
You can learn more about the program at www.unitedwaysems.org or by calling 601-545-7141.
