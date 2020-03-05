Hattiesburg Public School District hosting job fair on Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re looking for a career opportunity in education, the Hattiesburg Public School District is hosting its 2020 job fair this Saturday.
The job fair will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the school district’s central office located at 301 Mamie Street.
The school district is looking to fill several positions. Candidates are encouraged to bring resumes to the job fair.
Anyone interested in working for the district can also apply for jobs online by visiting www.hattiesburgpsd.com.
