First Alert: Spotty showers this morning; nicer this afternoon

We’re starting off your day with clouds and a few showers and temperatures in the low 50s. Showers will be possible through 9 a.m., then we’ll dry out for the rest of the day. Clouds will linger into this afternoon but a little bit of sunshine will be possible just before sunset this evening. Highs will be in the low 60s. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s this evening with lows in the mid 40s overnight.
Nice and sunny weather will be back tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s. Lows will be in the mid 30s by Saturday morning.
This weekend will be amazing with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s with sunny skies both days.
Clouds will move back in on Monday before our next system swings through on Tuesday and Wednesday. This will bring us more scattered thunderstorms for the middle part of next week.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.