First Alert: Spotty showers this morning; nicer this afternoon

We’re starting off your day with clouds and a few showers and temperatures in the low 50s. Showers will be possible through 9 a.m., then we’ll dry out for the rest of the day. Clouds will linger into this afternoon but a little bit of sunshine will be possible just before sunset this evening. Highs will be in the low 60s. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s this evening with lows in the mid 40s overnight.