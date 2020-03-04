Third shooting suspect turns himself in; one still wanted in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Laurel turned himself in to police Tuesday night.
Quinton McCormick, 20, turned himself in at the Laurel Police Department. McCormick is charged with one count of aggravated assault.
Laurel police continue to investigate the shooting that happened on Feb. 26 in the Johnson Drive area. Police Chief Tommy Cox said that one person was shot and was taken to the South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment.
McCormick is the third person in police custody in connection to the incident. I’Jerrius Nixon, 22, and Michael E. Page Jr., 18, were also arrested for their alleged involvement.
Nixon was charged with aggravated assault while Page was charged with accessory before the fact of the crime. Page’s bond is set at $15,000. Nixon is being held without bond.
Any one that has information about this or any other case is encouraged to call LPD at (601) 399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP.
