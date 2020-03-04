Suspect in Hub City shooting investigation arrested in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Sumrall man wanted in a Hattiesburg shooting investigation was arrested Wednesday night in Lamar County.
Sheriff Danny Rigel said 26-year-old Arthur Heath Bland, also known as “H.A.,” was arrested by Lamar County deputies and U.S. Marshals on Cooper Road.
Rigel said Bland was wanted in Lamar County on a charge of felony eluding for nearly hitting a deputy head-on and then running several other drivers off the road during a chase on Feb. 12. Rigel said the chase happened on State Route 589.
Hattiesburg police have been looking for Bland in connection to a Feb. 17 shooting on Dabbs Street that sent one man to the hospital. HPD wanted Bland for hindering prosecution.
Three suspects were previously arrested and charged in the shooting investigation.
Jamichael Perkins, also known as “J-Smoove,” is charged with armed robbery and criminal street gang activity. Lauren Johnson and Hailey Jones are both charged with hindering prosecution.
Raymarcus Holliman, also known as “Smoke Loc,” and Kenny Haynes, also known as “Scoota Loc,” are still wanted in the ongoing investigation. Holliman, 29, is wanted for armed robbery, aggravated assault and criminal street gang activity. Haynes, 30, is wanted for armed robbery and criminal street gang activity.
If you have any information regarding the location of these suspects, you are asked to contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Scott Lees said the department also had a warrant out for Bland for receiving stolen property.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.