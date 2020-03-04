Storm damages homes in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Strong storms ripped through the Pine Belt early Wednesday morning, causing damage to several homes in the area.
One of those homes belongs to Kara McKenzie, where she and her husband live in the Williamsburg community of Covington County.
McKenzie says she woke with the first alert going off and the noise of her home being damaged by the wind and metal buildings outside being blown away.
“As I’m taking cover in the bathroom, I’m think, ‘Look at the extensive damage that was in Nashville, and that could happen right now over me,’ and that was so terrifying to think about,” Kara said. “All I could do is just bow my head and pray that God would put a hand over us for safety, for me and my family on this hill, and everybody around us.”
The National Weather Service out of Jackson has not yet to determine if the damage was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds.
