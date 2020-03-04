Sexual orientation, gender identity could be added to Miss. hate crime laws

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Senate Bill 2424 was one of several bills to survive Deadline Day in the Mississippi state legislature.
The Human Rights Campaign and others have pushed for the legislation in past sessions with no luck.
The bill would add disabilities, sexual orientation and gender identity to our state hate crime laws.
It would put the state law in line with the federal law.
“Local law enforcement are limited in how they can investigate a crime that they suspect is bias, motivated against somebody with a disability or somebody who’s LGBTQ,” explained Rob Hill who is the HRC Mississippi State Director.
“It also would give local prosecutors, our district attorneys the ability to prosecute a crime that they suspect is bias motivated and there would be enhanced penalties,” he continued.
The bill now heads to the full Senate where it has received bi-partisan support.
