Senator Bernie Sanders making stop in the Capital City

Senator Bernie Sanders making stop in the Capital City
Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Jackson. (Source: Bernie Sanders website)
By ShaCamree Gowdy | March 4, 2020 at 12:04 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 12:23 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is making a stop in Jackson.

According to Sanders’ website, he will be at the Two Mississippi Museums Friday, March 6, from 2:30 until 4:30 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is also expected to make a trip to the Capital City. The church secretary of New Hope Baptist Church said he will attend their Sunday morning service at 9:30 a.m.

Mississippi’s primary election is Tuesday, March 10.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.