Pine Belt doctors discuss coronavirus threat to Mississippi

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - There are now more than 160 cases of Coronavirus in the United States, but what’s the threat level to people here in Mississippi?
We caught up with Pine Belt doctors to find out what you need to worry about when it comes to the virus.
You’ve heard about it for weeks on national news, but what does it mean for us in the Pine Belt?
“As we have no Coronavirus cases here in Mississippi, the risk to the general population is very low,” said Dr. Thompson Liddell, a physician who specializes in infectious diseases at Forrest General Hospital.
This strand of coronavirus, COVID-19, is still relatively new to doctors, which means they’re learning more each day.
We do know that this virus is transferred through close contact with someone who has the virus, and some groups are at higher risks than others.
“It does tend to effect elderly people more and people with some underlying health problems,” Liddell said.
As for how to protect yourself, washing your hands is the best way, according to the Mississippi Department of Health.
And you should not be in a rush to buy a mask.
“Don’t think that you need to wear a mask when you go outside either," said Dr. Melissa Mazer, an infectious disease preventionist at Forrest General Hospital. "Like Dr. Liddell said earlier, it’s really to help stop the spread from an infected person, not to help you from catching it.”
If the virus makes its way to Mississippi or you’ve been in any of the infected areas and believe you may have been infected, you should alert a hospital or doctor before showing up for treatment.
“Call first. Because everybody is gonna have a protocol and a procedure in place and the best way to utilize that and to make sure we can protect you and everybody involved is if we know you’re coming,” Mazer said.
There’s no exact timetable for how long the recovery process takes.
“There’s still a lot of people who are ill, so we’re still waiting for the numbers to come back. But people are recovering and doing well,” Liddell said.
“In Mississippi, we are at an extremely low risk,” Mazer said.
For those worried about their children getting the virus, Mazer said it’s important to stress the importance of washing their hands.
