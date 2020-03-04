PHOTOS: Overnight hail storm causes damage in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - A large supercell moved through the Pine Belt early Wednesday morning.
A tornado warning was initially issued for the Collins area around 4:30 a.m., however, the storm transitioned from a tornado threat to producing large hail around 5 a.m. as it moved into western Jones County.
The storm dumped a large amount of quarter to golf ball sized hail along the U.S. Highway 84 corridor from Soso, Calhoun, Laurel, & Powers.
