Petal teacher is state finalist for Teacher of the Year

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal High School educator Ben Austin was named Teacher of the Year for Petal High School and the school district. And if those accolades weren’t impressive enough, he is now a state finalist for teacher of the year for District 4.
Tuesday afternoon, Petal School District Superintendent Matt Dillon and Austin discussed the final phase in the finalist interview process. Austin said the interview takes place at the state capitol in front of the Mississippi Department of Education board.
Dillon said the entire district is proud of Austin, and that Austin is a teacher that embodies the Petal way and panther spirit.
“He loves his content," Dillon said. “You can see it, whether it be through professional learning communities where they get to grow as teachers, coming together preparing for lessons. Or, if you see him live in the classroom, where he is just passionate about what he is doing and connecting with his kids.”
A connection with his kids that can knock down barriers, including a language barrier.
“I am fluent in Spanish," Austin said. “I grew up overseas in Peru. I never thought I would use Spanish outside of the realm of being overseas, but I have really been given the opportunity, especially this year, to relate to two students in particular that don’t speak any English.”
Austin said when he can relate to his students, it doesn’t just help them but he feels it helps him and his purpose. He said the whole process of being a state finalist for Teacher of the Year has reminded him why he is an educator.
“Through all the questions there is the consistent theme of, 'Why do you do it?’ and ‘Why do you love it?’ And I absolutely do it because I love it," Austin said. "I love teaching. The process has really been quite rigorous and overwhelming to some extent. But I know that it’s worth it.”
Dillon said Austin was nominated for Teacher of the Year by his peers, and those same teachers and the entire district are behind Austin every step of the way.
In a couple of weeks, there will be a surprise luncheon announcing the winner of the state’s Teacher of the Year.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.