National Guard prepares for hurricane season with Patriot South 2020 exercise

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi National Guard is preparing for hurricane season.
It’s hosing Patriot South 2020, which is a large training exercise designed to test the Guard’s response to a natural disaster, like a hurricane.
The event began last Saturday.
It’s taking place at Camp Shelby and the Guard’s Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport.
More than 700 service members, along with local first responders and emergency management personnel are taking part.
The event includes field training exercises involving aeromedical evacuation, collapsed structure rescue operations and hospital evacuation.
“It is a scenario that enables us to bring together the Mississippi National Guard, both Air and Army Guardsmen, to come together and from (Joint Task Force) Trident to validate (the state’s) all-hazards plan, as we move into hurricane season,” said Brig. Gen. Stan Budraitis, commader of Joint Task Force Trident at Patriot South 2020.
“Training, you can never get enough of it and by us coming, this is free training, some of the best training that I’ve ever had in my law enforcement career and the guys that are doing this training, they’re giving some valuable, valuable lessons,” said Maj. Dale Bell, a member of the special response team with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.
“The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office couldn’t handle everything that’s going on, so knowing that the Guard is there to assist us in any needs that we have, it’s a good feeling,” said Charlie Sims, Forrest County sheriff.
The exercise wraps up on Friday.
