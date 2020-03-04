Lamar County School District to host job fair

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County School District is on the hunt for new faculty members.
The school district is hosting a job fair for the third year in a row at Oak Grove Primary School.
“I think it’s a good chance to get that face-to-face time, because our principals and administrators are going to be there,” said Superintendent Tess Smith. “They will be able to step up to a table, introduce themselves, leave some materials if they want and get a feel for who they might would be working for or who they might want to choose to work for.”
Representatives from all 19 schools will be there, with many job opportunities.
“Right now we are in the process of figuring out who is retiring and who is returning to us next year, who is moving to different school,” Smith said. “With 19 campuses, we have some movement going on and the dominoes are falling now. We are currently posting those positions as they open. They are on our district website under the employment section and they post for a week at a time. Right now we’re looking for teachers, food services, bus drivers, we have a number of openings.”
Bus drivers are in high demand for the district.
“I want everyone to know that we need some drivers,” Smith said. “If you’ve ever thought about driving, come on out. We will have someone there to talk with you about what it takes to get a CDL license.”
If you choose to come to the job fair, you are not required to bring any resumes or other documents, but you can if you want.
The job fair will be Thursday, March 5 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. It will be held at Oak Grove Primary School.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.