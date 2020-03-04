JSU basketball manager ‘Snacks’ to appear on Today Show after epic 3-pointer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thomas ‘Snacks’ Lee is headed to New York City!
The student manager is set to appear on ‘Today with Hoda & Jenna’ after a video of him shooting an epic three-pointer went viral.
The shot was the graduating senior’s first and final appearance with the Jackson State University Tigers.
The video has been viewed more than 5 million times and even captured the attention of Kevin Durant, who said, “I see you snipe ❤️️.”
Lee’s amazing shot contributed to JSU’s final winning score as the basketball team wrapped up its final game of the season.
You can catch ‘Snacks’ at 10 a.m. Thursday morning on NBC.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.