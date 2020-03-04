Group raising money to restore historic Mount Olive fire station

MOUNT OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mount Olive City Beautiful organization is hosting a Firehouse Chili Supper on Saturday, March 7, to raise money to help restore the town’s historic No. 1 Fire Station.
The event will be held downtown from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be food and live music for everyone to enjoy. Cards, T-shirts and artwork bearing the image of the fire station will also be sold.
The organization has applied for a $10,000 grant from the Daughters of the American Revolution, which will be used to build a new roof and do other work to stabilize the structure, which was built sometime between 1900 and 1910. But, City Beautiful needs to raise matching funds to secure that grant.
The building was the town’s first fire station and was also the city hall until a new city hall was built in 1970. The fire station had been used for storage before the roof deteriorated.
