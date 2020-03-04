Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of social security scam

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is getting the word out about a scam that has been reported by residents.
Scammers posing as members of the Social Security Administration have called people claiming that their social security number is being accused of fraud. The callers are attempting to get your social security number or payment to correct the alleged fraud.
The sheriff’s office is warning residents to be on the lookout for these calls and know that the Social Security Agency or the Internal Revenue Service will not contact you by phone.
If you believe that a call may be a scam, you can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 601-359-4230 or 1-800-281-4418.
