First Alert: Severe storms pass through the Pine Belt

We’re starting off your day with severe storms moving though the Pine Belt. Some of these may be severe with heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty wind, hail (up to the size of quarters) and the potential for a brief and weak tornado.
The severe weather threat should relax after the lunch hour, but the chance for flooding will continue.
Heavy rain, with all storms, could eclipse the 2 inch per hour rate. That means a lot of rain could fall in a very short amount of time.
Temperatures tomorrow will top out in the mid to upper 60s.
Showers will linger into Thursday morning before we finally dry out.
The sun will return for Friday and the weekend with highs in the mid 60s.
Next week another chance for rain and storms rolls through with highs in the 70s.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.