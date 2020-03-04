16 dogs in terrible condition rescued from Jackson hoarding case after owner dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sixteen dogs were seized from a home in Jackson Monday after their elderly owner died. Animal Control contacted Animal Rescue Fund and asked if they would help.
Animal Rescue Fund took the dogs in and are vetting and will rehabilitate and get them ready to be adopted.
Director of ARF, Pippa Jackson, said several of the dogs matted hair that was cut off weighed as much as they did. The dogs were in deplorable condition, living in 12X12 cages piled with inches of feces. It was clear the dogs were rarely, if ever let out of the cages.
Most of the dogs were elderly and had been been repeatedly bred. There were two males and 14 females.
Many of the dogs did not have teeth and have extensive eye issues. There were mounds of fleas on them, fecal matter in their skin, urine burns, and toe nails growing into their pads.
Jackson stated, “These 16 dogs lives are about to turn around 100 percent! However, we will need your help helping them. It takes a community to make a difference. They didn’t ask to be treated this way, or left in this horrible condition. We will do everything we can to get them healthy and help each of them find loving homes.”
If you want to give a tax-deductible donation, click on their Facebook post, or mail a check to ARF of MS at 395 West Mayes Street, Jackson MS 39213.
You can also paypal at arfms@comcast.net. These dogs will receive thousands of dollars of medical care and will later be available for adoption.
Contact the rescue to see how you can help! They are always looking for donated goods, money for vetting, and fosters for the dogs they already have in their care.
