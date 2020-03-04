Controversy stirs over religious exemption bills in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Parents for Vaccine Rights made their demands while wearing red at the capitol building Tuesday.
The proposed exemption bills were House Bill 1060 and Senate Bill 2562.
Neither bill made it out of committee, which likely kills both bills’ chances of passing this legislative session.
If passed, parents could avoid giving their children vaccines that go against their religious beliefs.
The advocates said the contents of the vaccines are unsafe.
“This is listed on the ingredient list on the manufacture’s package insert for each vaccine. I also encourage everyone to research the negative side affects of human DNA and animal DNA,” said Laura Knight, an anti-abortion advocate.
“We need to stop injecting ourselves with aluminum on a constant basis,” said Del Bigtree, founder of Informed Consent Action Network.
The American Academy of Pediatrics said vaccines are safe.
Dr. John Gaudet is the president of the group’s Mississippi chapter in Hattiesburg.
“When you look at the amount of aluminum or substances that are consumed in your foods or in your medication, it’s not excessive. And it’s not to the degree where it’s going to cause long term harm or damage to you," said Gaudet.
“The concern that there could be DNA from those cells that could get into the vaccine really is an overblown concern,” he said.
