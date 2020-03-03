William Carey taking precautions to keep students abroad safe from coronavirus

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University is a missions based school and regularly sends students abroad and on mission trips.
The school currently has students overseas and with the coronvirus spreading in several countries, the university is taking precautions and monitoring the students that are abroad.
“We have a few students overseas," said Dr. Garry Breland, vice president of Academic Affairs. "We do not have any in countries that are high on the concern list, but we have been in touch with those students and we’ll continue to communicate with them to be sure that their not only safe but feeling safe where they are.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued travel advisories for several nations battling the coronavirus.
“We are limiting travel to countries that are on the Level 2 or Level 3 travel advisory list of the CDC and so far, we do not have any travel plans to those countries," Breland said. "Of course, that may change day-to-day as new advisories are posted, so we are watching that closely and being prepared to take action if necessary.”
The universities crisis management team is also monitoring students overseas and in America. It’s to ensure that personnel of the university don’t come in contact with the virus.
The university also posted a general statement for parents on the school’s website.
“We are making available to the parents the actions that we’re taking as it becomes necessary to take those as well as plans," Breland said. "We began by placing a statement on our website last week, saying that we will do whatever is necessary to safeguard the health and the well being of our students.”
The students that are overseas are safe and not threatened by the virus, according to the university.
