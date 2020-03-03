Video of dog being shot draws attention of Perry Co. law enforcement officials

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A video posted on social media has now drawn the attention of Perry County law enforcement officials.
Due to the graphic nature of that video, it will not be shown.
It happened off Calvary Church Road in Perry County and shows a teenager shooting a stray dog.
While one teenager points the rifle at the dog and pulls the trigger, killing it, the other teenager is recording the incident with a cell phone and can be seen laughing in the video.
Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles says while the video is horrific, it doesn’t tell the whole story about what happened.
“This case is under investigation, of course the 10-second video shown on Facebook, which is disturbing, but there’s more to that story than just the 10-second video,” Nobles said. “Our job is to investigate this and take it before the Perry County Youth Court and let them make a decision whether this person should be charged or not charged for this crime.”
In a statement released Monday night, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office said the department had received prior complaints of the same dog “killing chickens, tearing up trash and threatening to bite people.”
President Donald Trump signed into law late last year the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act, a measure making it a federal crime for severe cruelty to animals, animal fighting or to post recorded videos of animals being mistreated or killed.
