Stepfather of man accused of killing two Alcorn State students arrested

By WLBT Digital | March 2, 2020 at 8:20 PM CST - Updated March 2 at 9:03 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The stepfather of a man charged with two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of two Alcorn State students has been arrested.

Derry Dunmore, 45, has been charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.

Dunmore is the stepfather of Jerrell Davis, who made his initial appearance on the two counts of murder Sunday in Claiborne County Justice Court.

Suspect Jerrell Davis.
Suspect Jerrell Davis. (Source: Claiborne County Sheriff)

The alleged shooter now faces a $2 million bond.

Two others have been charged with accessory after the fact of murder: 20-year-old Vontavious Green and 21-year-old Carlton Hall.

