State officials hope for federal funding to fix flood damage

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State leaders say they believe Mississippi should meet the threshold to receive a federal declaration left by flood damage.
Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Director Greg Michel reports he believes Mississippi will receive a public assistance declaration.
That will allow for municipalities to do a 75-25 match on repairs to infrastructure, including roads and bridges.
As far as individual assistance goes, that threshold could be harder to meet.
Assessment teams continue to go into the flood ravaged areas.
So far they’ve counted 732 residential structures with anywhere from minor damage, to destroyed.
Greg Michel, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Executive Director said,
“We have 30 days to get those completed and either make these requests to FEMA or to request the extension or deadline we didn’t want to do that because that further complicates things we have until roughly March 10 to get our requests for declaration in.”
