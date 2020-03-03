Sacred Heart’s historic run ends in semifinals

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - When Matt O’Keefe stepped away from coaching basketball 12 years ago, he wasn’t sure if he’d ever pick back up a coaching whistle.
But when Sacred Heart was in need of head coach nine games into the season, O’Keefe answered the call and has led the Lady Crusaders on an historic journey.
The run ended Monday morning at the Mississippi Coliseum – Baldwyn defeating Sacred Heart 48-27 in the class 1A semifinals.
After scoring 36 points in the quarterfinal round, sophomore Gracie Falla managed just 15 points – a team-high – against the Lady Bearcats. Amarie Anderson scored 15 points to pace Baldwyn.
O’Keefe took rein of the Lady Crusaders when their 3-6. They finished 13-5 to post a 16-11 mark, capturing the school’s first region title and semifinal appearance along the way.
“No one expected us to make it this far, no one expected us to win the region championship and especially make the ‘Final Four,’” O’Keefe said. “Hats off to our kids, I’m still proud of ‘em. When I retired 12 years ago, I never thought I’d be back up [to Jackson] except to watch a game. To actually have a chance to coach up here for an 11th time was fun. The thing I enjoyed the most was bringing this group of kids to this environment because trust me, this will be a memory they’ll have their entire life.”
