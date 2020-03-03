Runoff will decide next council member for Laurel’s Ward 6

The runoff election comes down to Grace Amos and Ira Martin. (Source: Raycom Images)
By WDAM Staff | March 3, 2020 at 10:54 AM CST - Updated March 3 at 10:54 AM

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday, voters living in Laurel’s Ward 6 will choose who will be their next representative on the city council

The runoff election comes down to Grace Amos and Ira Martin after a special election on Feb. 11 thinned the field to two candidates.

In the February special election, Amos received 81 votes but needed 82 to win. Martin received 44 votes, and a third candidate, Benjamin Winpigler, received 38 votes.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Laurel Fire Station #1, located at 314 Ellisville Boulevard.

WDAM is following the election and will have the results after all votes are tallied this evening.

