Runoff will decide next council member for Laurel’s Ward 6

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday, voters living in Laurel’s Ward 6 will choose who will be their next representative on the city council
The runoff election comes down to Grace Amos and Ira Martin after a special election on Feb. 11 thinned the field to two candidates.
In the February special election, Amos received 81 votes but needed 82 to win. Martin received 44 votes, and a third candidate, Benjamin Winpigler, received 38 votes.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Laurel Fire Station #1, located at 314 Ellisville Boulevard.
WDAM is following the election and will have the results after all votes are tallied this evening.
