Petal Vo-Tech gets $600 for construction program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal High School’s vocational and technical program was presented with a $600 check from the Hattiesburg Home Builders Association. The money will go toward the construction classes for a new planer tool.
Petal teachers say this will be a great asset for the program.
“We work with vo-tech centers around the area and anybody in technical education to help further their endeavors to promote a skilled workforce,” said Danielle Jordan with the Hattiesburg Home Builders Association. “In the construction industry, we have a lack of skilled laborers. It’s part of our responsibility to help further that industry.”
“This just gives all students another asset to put in their hat so that when they get into construction, they are able to use that tool and get familiar with that tool and be comfortable using that tool,” said Petal High School Construction Technology Instructor Weston Hill. “It just helps them out in the future.”
The Hattiesburg Home Builders Association offers this assistance to schools in the Pine Belt who apply.
