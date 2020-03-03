Medical experts in Jackson now offering medical procedure to cure enlarged prostates

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Medical experts in Jackson are now offering a medical procedure to cure enlarged prostates.
For people suffering from this condition, it's offering immediate relief through a simple surgery.
Billy Fuller was one of the 40 million men suffering from an enlarged prostate.
“Over the last 5 years I was probably getting up between 5-6 times at night to go to the restroom,” said Fuller. “You can’t sleep. I play golf and was always looking for somewhere on the golf course to hide behind a tree.”
If left untreated, Fuller could have had permanent damage to his bladder. Instead, he got UroLift implants at the Mississippi Urology Clinic.
Dr. Patrick Daily, who performed the surgery, is now a designated Urolift Center for Excellence physician.
“We use a small camera system that’s passed through the urethra. The implants are placed laterally, displacing the prosthetic tissue away so that the urinary channel can be unobstructed,” said Daily.
The UroLift procedure is non-invasive and isn’t as painful as other options.
“This is a treatment where we see results within a few days to a few weeks,” said Daily. “We also see improvement even further as time goes on, as the bladder starts to stretch out and recover it’s function.”
For Fuller, it improved his quality of life in days.
“I had the surgery done on Monday, I went out and played golf on Thursday. I didn’t have to stop and find every tree to use the restroom."
The UroLift treatment is now available locally. 100,000 UroLift surgeries have been performed worldwide.
“I think the biggest thing is for men not to be scared of their symptoms and together, with their doctor, ask about it because this is a very simple procedure that can be done to alleviate these symptoms,” said Daily
