Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

Court considers whether men-only draft is constitutional
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal appeals judges are set to hear arguments on whether the United States' men-only military draft requirement is constitutional. Nobody has been drafted in the U.S. in more than 40 years. But American males still must register for the draft at age 18. Last year, a federal judge in Texas declared the male-only draft unconstitutional. The appeal of that ruling will be argued Tuesday before 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges convening at Tulane University's law school. The lawsuit was brought by the National Coalition for Men, a men's rights group.
Edwards expects virus to reach Louisiana, says don't panic
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards says he expects Louisiana to eventually see its own cases of the new coronavirus. But the Democratic governor said Monday that if a case hasn't been confirmed by the state health department, it's not real. Edwards says Louisiana has no confirmed cases so far. He says about two dozen people in the state have isolated themselves in their homes in a self-quarantine, upon the advice of the CDC. Those people traveled in places where large numbers of people were infected by the virus. Edwards says Louisianans should take precautions like they already do to try to avoid the flu. He announced Monday that he formed a COVID-19 task force to lead Louisiana's planning for the virus' spread.
Trump endorses Bill Cassidy for reelection in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — President Donald Trump has announced his support for Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy's reelection bid in Louisiana. Support from the president was expected. A Monday tweet made it official. Trump thanked Cassidy for supporting his agenda and tweeted that Cassidy has his “complete and total endorsement." Cassidy's campaign promoted the president's backing. The GOP senator is running for a second six-year term in Louisiana's Nov. 3 election. He won't know his full slate of competitors until mid-July, when the candidate signup period is held. But he's drawn at least one opponent so far: Antoine Pierce, a Baton Rouge Democrat and community organizer who hosts a radio talk show.
2 arrested in Louisiana crossbow killing; body found at park
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Authorities in northwest Louisiana say two men in their 20s are accused in connection with the death of a man who was shot with a crossbow and his body left at a lakeside park in Louisiana. Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release Sunday that 33-year-old Rodney Christopher Nordby was shot during an argument Thursday night in Shreveport. Two teenagers found his body near a parking lot on Saturday afternoon. Sheriff's spokeswoman Cindy Chadwick says 24-year-old Daniel Haire was arrested Sunday on a charge of second-degree murder, and 27-year-old Dillon Charles Brown on a charge of accessory after the fact.
Mississippi man appeals death sentence in girl's slaying
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The fate of a Mississippi man facing a federal death sentence for the slaying of a 12-year-old girl now lies with three appeals court judges. Thomas Sanders left his Mississippi family in 1987 and had been declared legally dead. Then he was found and arrested in Gulfport, Mississippi, in 2010 in connection with the death of Lexis Roberts of Las Vegas. Defense attorneys argued Monday at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that his death sentence should be reversed. They said he should have been declared mentally incompetent to stand trial _ noting a history of brain injuries and hallucinations.
Judge hears dispute between Louisiana governor and treasurer
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana district judge says he'll decide within weeks whether Treasurer John Schroder should be forced to transfer millions in unclaimed property money to cover government operating expenses. Judge Richard “Chip” Moore heard arguments Monday from lawyers for Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Republican state treasurer. Edwards sued Schroder over the treasurer's refusal to shift the money. Governors and lawmakers have used a portion of the money for decades to pay for government operations. But Schroder recently stopped the multimillion-dollar fund transfers. Edwards says Schroder is exceeding his authority.
Louisiana governor outlines legislative session agenda
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has outlined a limited package of priorities for the three-month legislative session that starts next week. Edwards spoke Monday to the Press Club of Baton Rouge about his legislative agenda. The Democratic governor highlighted his push to boost spending on education. He says he'll renew his fight to raise Louisiana's minimum wage. That idea is a long shot that has failed each year of Edwards' first term. Republican lawmakers have prioritized a push to rework the state's civil litigation system to try to limit damages awarded in car wreck lawsuits. Edwards says he's willing to discuss such changes but offered no commitments to specific bills.
A clinic prepares for Supreme Court abortion fight
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The Hope Medical Group for Women in northern Louisiana fields phone calls every day from anxious pregnant women who ask if abortion is still legal and if the clinic, one of only three that provides abortions in the state, is still open. Despite protests, threats and repeated restrictions put upon abortion providers in this staunchly anti-abortion state, the clinic stands. Abortion remains legal in Louisiana and elsewhere in the United States. But a Supreme Court case set for arguments Wednesday could lead to the clinic’s closure and, more fundamentally, a retreat from protecting the right to abortion that the high court first announced in 1973.