Jones County continues to repair bridges

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - When the state ordered Jones County to shut down 23 bridges in April 2018 due to safety concerns, it was a major headache for drivers.
But over time the county has begun to repair many of the bridges.
Now, about 10 bridges are closed that will need to be repaired.
“The bridges that are problematic are the ones supported by timber piles,” said county engineer Ronnie Clark.
Clark said he thinks the bridge inspectors may have gone a bit too far with the closures.
“We have these out of state bridge inspectors come in and they’ve really done a job in closing a lot of bridges," Clark said. “Where if I was doing bridge inspections, like I did for 40 years, I would not have closed those bridges.”
The BP oil settlement paid for two bridges in Jones County.
“Then we got some relief on emergency relief and bridge repair the ERBR [Emergency Road and Bridge Repair] funding and we replaced a bridge on Spur Line Road,” said Clark.
Clark understands the bridges being closed makes it tough on drivers, but the process of funding and construction takes time.
Some of the bridges included in Jones County’s bridge closure count are ones the county will not be repairing since the road is no longer in use.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.