Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — This summer promises to bring some clarity to boxing's heavyweight division. Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will fight for a third time, while England's Anthony Joshua will face Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev on June 20 in another heavyweight title bout in London. Fury is coming off a seventh-ound knockout of Wilder, while Joshua won back his titles from Andy Ruiz Jr. in December in Saudi Arabia. Promoter Bob Arum said he hopes the fights will lead to a heavyweight title unification bout later this year.