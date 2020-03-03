HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Habitual offender sentenced for multiple Hub City armed robberies
District Attorney Lin Carter announced Tuesday that repeat offender Franklin Donaldson was sentenced to 30 years in prison for convictions of multiple armed robberies in Hattiesburg.
Between July 2016 and July 2017, there were multiple reports of armed robberies in Hattiesburg, including three robberies at hotels on U.S. Highway 49 and two robberies at Community Grocery on Old Airport Road.
The Hattiesburg Police Department investigated the robberies and arrested Donaldson on July 21, 2017.
Donaldson was indicted by a Forrest County Grand Jury for five armed robberies. Prior to this indictment, he had prior convictions for robbery, burglary of a dwelling, commercial burglary and malicious mischief. Because of these prior convictions, his indictments were changed to reflect his habitual offender status.
Donaldson was sentenced as a habitual offender, totaling 30 years for each armed robbery charge without the possibility of parole. The sentences will be served concurrently.
“Donaldson is a violent offender and will spend the next 30 years in prison,” Carter said. “I would like to thank the Hattiesburg Police Department for their excellent investigation and the prosecution team led by Assistant District Attorney Clay Cranford. We will not tolerate violence in the city of Hattiesburg.”
