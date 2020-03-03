First Alert: Strong storms, flooding possible Wednesday

We started off your Tuesday with clouds and a few showers with temperatures in the upper 60s. Today will be cloudy with a few thunderstorms possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s this evening. Lows will bottom out in the mid-60s. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will be likely all day Wednesday. The latest run of models have brought back the threat of a few strong storms. The main threats look to be gusty winds and heavy rain. Highs will be in the upper 60s with 2 to 4 inches of rain possible. Showers will linger into Thursday morning before we finally dry out. The sun will return for Friday and the weekend with highs will be in the mid-60s.